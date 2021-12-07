Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $224,881,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after acquiring an additional 567,239 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 978,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,108,000 after purchasing an additional 475,437 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 166.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,944,000 after purchasing an additional 378,585 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,717,000 after purchasing an additional 240,413 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DGX traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.30. 895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.45 and a 200 day moving average of $142.91.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

