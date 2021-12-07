Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $271,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 85,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 285.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

NYSE TSN traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.14. 1,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.64. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,014 shares of company stock worth $3,484,222. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

