Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.16. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $739.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 44.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,003,000 after acquiring an additional 36,548 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CENTA opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.59.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.