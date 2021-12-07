Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Purchases $21,655.66 in Stock

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 7,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $21,655.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CTHR stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $85.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.20. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 78,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $677,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 373,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 148,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

