ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 24% lower against the dollar. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $293,556.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,734.95 or 0.99560749 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00048033 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00033034 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $417.61 or 0.00819505 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

