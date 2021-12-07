Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,301 shares of company stock worth $41,365,177 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.10. 111,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,532,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

