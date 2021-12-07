Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 2,524 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $19,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in State Street by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,251,000 after buying an additional 2,876,148 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in State Street in the second quarter valued at $84,750,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,034,000 after buying an additional 909,022 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in State Street by 110.2% during the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 984,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,968,000 after purchasing an additional 515,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 5,228.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 508,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,866,000 after purchasing an additional 499,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.21.

Shares of STT stock opened at $93.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.13. State Street Co. has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $100.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,162,960 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

