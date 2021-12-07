Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $20.91 Million Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $20,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 530.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 31,811 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,165,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,265,000 after buying an additional 33,756 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHH stock opened at $146.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.91. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.11 and a 52-week high of $153.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The business had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHH shares. Loop Capital lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.30.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $564,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total transaction of $276,234.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,253 shares of company stock worth $1,931,274. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

