Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $22.24 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $22,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock opened at $230.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.46 and a twelve month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

