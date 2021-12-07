Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $17,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $333,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 29.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 85.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $184.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.65 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.64.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

