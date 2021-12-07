Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,037 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $15,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day moving average is $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $82.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 509 shares of company stock worth $37,333. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

