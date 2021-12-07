CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.76

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.76 and traded as high as C$28.25. CI Financial shares last traded at C$28.08, with a volume of 747,905 shares trading hands.

CIX has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$661.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.5900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.12%.

About CI Financial (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

