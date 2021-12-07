Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.14

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.14 and last traded at $62.88, with a volume of 5343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Get Ciena alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average is $56.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $122,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $159,311.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,559. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ciena by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,918,000 after acquiring an additional 804,544 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ciena by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $186,419,000 after acquiring an additional 719,196 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Ciena by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,408,000 after acquiring an additional 523,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,399,000 after acquiring an additional 386,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.