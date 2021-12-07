Cirrus Logic Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 7,435 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,366% compared to the average volume of 507 call options.

In other news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at about $670,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1,300.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 215,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,714,000 after buying an additional 199,738 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 300.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 74,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

CRUS stock traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.30. The stock had a trading volume of 741,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,745. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.44.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Bank of America downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.20.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

