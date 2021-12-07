Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1,201.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,235 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,916 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 543,135 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.2% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 289,557 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.0% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $240.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

