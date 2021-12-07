Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,201.2% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 95,235 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 87,916 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 140,707 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 19,382 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 46.7% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $240.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

