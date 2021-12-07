CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CINT opened at $13.54 on Monday. CI&T has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

