Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.10

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and traded as low as $20.51. Civeo shares last traded at $20.66, with a volume of 27,748 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Civeo alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $294.41 million, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $155.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $108,228.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 6,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $160,844.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,777 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,901 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Civeo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 82.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 812.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Civeo by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.