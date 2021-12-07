Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Shares Down 4.7%

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)’s stock price traded down 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.27. 12,938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,573,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $551.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.09.

Get Cloopen Group alerts:

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter. Cloopen Group had a negative return on equity of 66.20% and a negative net margin of 68.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAAS. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Cloopen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cloopen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Cloopen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Cloopen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS)

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Cloopen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloopen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.