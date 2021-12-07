CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Trading Up 3.6%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF)’s share price was up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 70,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 227,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOCRF shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of CloudMD Software & Services from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.

CloudMD Software & Services, Inc operates as an investment company with interests in healthcare and rehabilitation services. It operates through Healthcare Industry segment. The company was founded on September 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

