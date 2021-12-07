CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Announces $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.
CME Group has decreased its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. CME Group has a dividend payout ratio of 49.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CME Group to earn $7.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.
NASDAQ:CME opened at $224.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group has a twelve month low of $177.15 and a twelve month high of $230.90.
CME has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.36.
In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $5,507,385 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About CME Group
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?
Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.