CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Announces $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

CME Group has decreased its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. CME Group has a dividend payout ratio of 49.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CME Group to earn $7.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $224.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group has a twelve month low of $177.15 and a twelve month high of $230.90.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. CME Group’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.36.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $5,507,385 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

