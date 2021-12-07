Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,468 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000. Autodesk accounts for about 1.9% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 423,475 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $123,612,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 24.4% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,485 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,409.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.0% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the software company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,938 shares of company stock worth $1,716,498 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $9.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.92. The stock had a trading volume of 63,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.13. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.05 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.00.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.