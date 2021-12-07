Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,915 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 297,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,237,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.