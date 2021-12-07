Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,318 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises 2.3% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

BX traded up $6.34 on Tuesday, reaching $141.06. 105,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,484,329. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.03. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 59.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 35,044 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

