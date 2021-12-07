Color Platform One Day Volume Tops $484.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 7th. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 91.9% against the US dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $607,895.99 and $484.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,491.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.92 or 0.00932670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.42 or 0.00303857 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00031182 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003096 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.