ColossusXT Trading Down 34.4% Over Last Week (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 7th. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $32.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded down 34.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00014986 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000151 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000947 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,353,118,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars.

