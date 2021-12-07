Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.91.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

CMCSA opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $239.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.32. Comcast has a 1-year low of $48.15 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.0% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,972 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 20.5% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

