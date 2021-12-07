Comerica Bank Acquires New Shares in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,047.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,376,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,677 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at $702,000. Institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.62. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $5.86.

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

