Comerica Bank Purchases Shares of 21,500 Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 20.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 36.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 186,065 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth $109,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 10.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 176,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 16,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NCA stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0245 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.