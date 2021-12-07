Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,967 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $534.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

