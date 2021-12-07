Comerica Bank Takes Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 60.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after acquiring an additional 325,610 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at about $6,623,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 98.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 531,450 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 14.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 997,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after purchasing an additional 126,390 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 772,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.98. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALKS. TheStreet cut shares of Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

