Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Community Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns Community Bank of Tri-County (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including the acceptance of deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations. It also offers telephone and Internet banking services. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. Commercial lending consists of both secured and unsecured loans. The Community Financial Corporation, formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation, is based in Waldorf, Maryland. “

Get Community Financial alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Community Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

TCFC stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Community Financial has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $40.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Community Financial will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.86%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCFC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Community Financial by 176.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Community Financial by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,237,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Community Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Community Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 38.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Financial (TCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.