Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $195.28 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will report $195.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.00 million to $195.60 million. Commvault Systems reported sales of $187.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year sales of $745.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $723.50 million to $754.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $794.13 million, with estimates ranging from $752.80 million to $817.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital lowered Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair lowered Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 11.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,083,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,898,000 after acquiring an additional 210,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,510,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 68.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,135,000 after acquiring an additional 286,585 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,447,000 after acquiring an additional 25,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 6.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,039,000 after acquiring an additional 38,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.47. 235,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.84 and a beta of 0.59. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $49.09 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day moving average is $74.74.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

