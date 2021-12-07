Comparing Secoo (SECO) and Its Competitors

Secoo (NASDAQ: SECO) is one of 26 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Secoo to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Secoo and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Secoo 0 0 0 0 N/A Secoo Competitors 146 724 1114 55 2.53

As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 29.24%. Given Secoo’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Secoo has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Secoo and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Secoo $922.56 million -$10.91 million -1.93 Secoo Competitors $8.29 billion $484.66 million -8.17

Secoo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Secoo. Secoo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Secoo has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Secoo’s rivals have a beta of 1.34, suggesting that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Secoo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secoo N/A N/A N/A Secoo Competitors -12.50% 8.94% -0.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Secoo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Secoo rivals beat Secoo on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Secoo Company Profile

Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands. The company was founded by Ri Xue Li, Zhao Hui Huang and Jiang Xiang Xun on January 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

