Compound 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $103.92 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. During the last week, Compound has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for about $225.73 or 0.00440012 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $1.40 billion and $103.92 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000869 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 401.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000051 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,204,517 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

