Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $816,000 Holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 254.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 8.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE:CHMI opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $153.63 million, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 52.23% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.59%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is presently 385.73%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

