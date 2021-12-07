Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $942,000 Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,117 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,791,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,143,000 after buying an additional 1,007,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,306,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,522,000 after buying an additional 312,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,269,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,607,000 after buying an additional 2,407,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,877,000 after buying an additional 1,560,500 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,488,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,297,000 after buying an additional 347,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

NLY stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.19. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.18.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

