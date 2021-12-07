Concorde Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,561 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Shopify makes up 1.2% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 101.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 271,700 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Shopify by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 594,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $869,817,000 after acquiring an additional 165,942 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,046,000 after buying an additional 156,824 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 13.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,781,399,000 after buying an additional 145,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 692,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,391,000 after acquiring an additional 140,913 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHOP. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,639.41.

SHOP stock opened at $1,473.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,480.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,460.55. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,005.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market cap of $183.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

