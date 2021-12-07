Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 15,799 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Concorde Asset Management LLC cut its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,799 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 988.6% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 192,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 174,497 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 18.8% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 329,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 52,223 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.7% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.63. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a current ratio of 8.29.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $71.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 110.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 57.43%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

