Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $168.50 Million Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 794,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the quarter. RBC Bearings accounts for about 2.3% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.12% of RBC Bearings worth $168,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 4.2% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROLL. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.67.

Shares of ROLL stock traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $210.35. 611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,948. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.50. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $160.51 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

