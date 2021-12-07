Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $24.47 Million Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vail Resorts worth $24,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Vail Resorts by 15.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,742,000 after purchasing an additional 641,108 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 608.8% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,179,000 after purchasing an additional 491,655 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 565.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,710,000 after acquiring an additional 310,639 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 67.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,566,000 after acquiring an additional 282,220 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,767,000 after buying an additional 235,966 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total value of $335,175.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.30.

Shares of MTN stock traded up $5.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $343.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,880. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.41 and a 12 month high of $376.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 111.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.82) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.17%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

