Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of Transcat worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 104,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.21.

In other news, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $84,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $3,055,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,323,420 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TRNS traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.40. 620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,653. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.52 and a 200 day moving average of $67.76. Transcat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $694.76 million, a P/E ratio of 57.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

