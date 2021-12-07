Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 76,537 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,070,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,537 shares during the period. Exponent makes up about 3.2% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $234,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPO traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $124.71. 1,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,445. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.11. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.13 and a 52-week high of $127.61. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91 and a beta of 0.39.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.01 million. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

