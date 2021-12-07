Conflux Network (CFX) Price Hits $0.32

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,792.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,339.46 or 0.08543442 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.07 or 0.00323011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.90 or 0.00936941 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00078529 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00010511 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.90 or 0.00417186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.68 or 0.00308473 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars.

