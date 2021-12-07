Contrasting American Rare Earths and Materials (OTCMKTS:AREM) and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

American Rare Earths and Materials (OTCMKTS:AREM) and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get American Rare Earths and Materials alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for American Rare Earths and Materials and Peloton Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Rare Earths and Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Peloton Interactive 2 14 17 0 2.45

Peloton Interactive has a consensus target price of $103.09, suggesting a potential upside of 142.63%. Given Peloton Interactive’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Peloton Interactive is more favorable than American Rare Earths and Materials.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Rare Earths and Materials and Peloton Interactive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Rare Earths and Materials N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Peloton Interactive $4.02 billion 3.20 -$189.00 million ($2.15) -19.76

American Rare Earths and Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Peloton Interactive.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.5% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of American Rare Earths and Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Rare Earths and Materials and Peloton Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Rare Earths and Materials N/A N/A N/A Peloton Interactive -15.59% -35.32% -14.48%

American Rare Earths and Materials Company Profile

American Rare Earths and Materials Corp., formerly known as Element 21 Golf Company, is engaged in commercializing Rare Earth metals and extracting these metals. The Company is developing opportunities to distribute Rare Earths like Scandium, Neodymium, Europium and Lithium that may help industries launch products improved through the use of these Rare Earth metals such as hybrid cars, flat screen televisions, LED light bulbs and wind turbines. In addition, Rare Earths metals and materials may have applications in large market categories such as transportation, shipbuilding, power transmission, automotive, aerospace and others. The Company’s head office is located in Toronto, Canada and has offices and operations in the USA, Canada, Russia, and Asia.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc. provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes. As of December 09, 2020, it had approximately 3.6 million members. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com. Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for American Rare Earths and Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rare Earths and Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.