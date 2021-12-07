Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $326,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 15,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 26,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $194.61 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.56 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.55 and its 200-day moving average is $190.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $179.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

