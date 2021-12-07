Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 83 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 23.7% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 6,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.0% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $1,687,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $151.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.75 and a 12-month high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.40.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Read More: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.