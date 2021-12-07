Cortex Price Hits $0.46 on Top Exchanges (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Over the last week, Cortex has traded 113.3% higher against the dollar. Cortex has a market capitalization of $86.12 million and approximately $91.64 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cortex alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00039244 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.97 or 0.00211882 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 187,368,482 coins. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.