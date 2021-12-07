Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $325.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.62% from the stock’s previous close.

COUP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.23.

Coupa Software stock opened at $174.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $162.41 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.58 and a 200-day moving average of $232.63.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total transaction of $12,167,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $220,670.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,924 shares of company stock worth $40,419,559. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 10.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 99.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 11.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 36.2% in the third quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

