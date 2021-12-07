Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a positive rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a positive rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $274.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $174.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software has a one year low of $162.41 and a one year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 897 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $220,670.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total transaction of $11,125,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,924 shares of company stock valued at $40,419,559. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 64.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 195.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

